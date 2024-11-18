All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Shaboozey drop a new song amid his historic No. 1 run and Tate McRae launch a new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Shaboozey — “Good News” Is “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” the biggest song ever? It could be soon! In the meantime, Shaboozey is pushing a new tune, last week’s “Good News,” which is more of a somber ballad than his big hit. Tate McRae — “2 Hands” 2025 is shaping up to me Tate McRae season: Last week, she announced a tour and a new album, then followed that by dropping a new single, the catchy and vibrant “2 Hands.”

GloRilla — “I Luv Her” Feat. T-Pain Big week for T-Pain! First, he linked up with Mark Zuckerberg on a “Get Low” cover, then, in more serious news, he gave GloRilla a boost on her latest, “I Luv Her.” Jin — “Running Wild” The BTS boys have been crushing it during the group’s “hiatus.” The latest member to drop some solo material is Jin, who delivered last week with “Running Wild,” a soaring bop.

The Kid Laroi and Quavo — “Slow It Down” The Kid Laroi and Quavo look to the past on their new collaboration, “Slow It Down“: As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, the tune is “built over an interpolation of Destiny’s Child’s ‘Independent Women, Part 1’ and also draws inspiration from Juvenile’s “Slow Motion.” Lil Nas X — “Light Again” Fans first got to hear Lil Nas X’s “Light Again” (in demo form) was back in March, but now the track is officially out. It’s not so much the hip-hop that Nas usually busts out, but is more indebted to dance music.

Waylon Wyatt — “O.D.” 17-year-old Waylon Wyatt is making moves as the first country/Americana artist signed to Darkroom (the same label as Billie Eilish, yes): He has an EP, Til The Sun Goes Down, under his belt, and last week, he shared “O.D.,” an acoustic number that shows off mature vocals and songwriting. FKA Twigs — “Drums Of Death” FKA Twigs is set to drop one of the first must-listen releases of 2025 with Eusexua, due in January. Last week, she previewed the project with the Koreless-produced “Drums Of Death,” a jittery, dance-inspired single.