All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week hip-hop heavyweights Travis Scott, Mac Miller, and YG all offered up new albums, Robyn and Phosphorescent delivered highly anticipated returns, and Chvrches collaborated with a Japanese electro-pop group. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Travis Scott — Astroworld

Travis Scott has long flirted with A-list rapper status, but now with the release of his highly anticipated new album Astroworld, it feels hard to deny that he’s arrived. If you need further proof beyond the numbers he boasts, the huge stages he’s playing, and the general acclaim he receives, check out the guests he lined up for his latest album: Frank Ocean, Stevie Wonder, Drake, Pharrell, Quavo and Takeoff, The Weeknd, Tame Impala, James Blake, John Mayer, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, and Swae Lee. It’s Travis Scott’s planet now, and we’re just living on it.

Mac Miller — Swimming

After a public breakup and some legal trouble, Mac Miller let the storyline for his latest album get away from him a bit. But as our own Aaron Williams writes, “singles like ‘Self Care’ and ‘Inertia’ point to healthier coping mechanisms and a sense of inner peace that signal yet another reinvention for the artist alternately known as Larry Fisherman.”