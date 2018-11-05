All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week sees the release of new records from hip-hop stars Vince Staples and Takeoff, the anticipated new single from pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen, and the hilarious album/film from rock comedians Tenacious D. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Vince Staples — FM!

When Vince Staples says something, the world listens. This goes for his outspoken media presence, his hilarious Twitter feed, and, most of all, his consistently excellent recording output. Leave it to Vince to offer up another great record (though not his official next album) with little rollout, paying homage to Green Day with his album cover and featuring the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Kamaiyah, Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Jay Rock, and Tyga.

Takeoff — The Last Rocket

The year of the Migos continues. Following a massive release with the group and a solo album from Quavo, the second Migos solo album arrives. In previewing the record, our own Aaron Williams noted “if he’s going to live up to the Klay Thompson comparison Quavo made in the wake of Thompson’s incredible 53-point performance recently, he’ll have to be just as efficient, choosing his shots carefully — and making each and every one of them count.”