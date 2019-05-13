All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Charly Bliss emerge with boisterous power-pop suitable for the changing seasons, the triumphant return of Ciara, and a Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran collaboration that seems ready to dominate the airwaves for the coming months. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Charly Bliss – Young Enough

In 2017, Brooklyn indie-pop outfit Charly Bliss released their minor breakthrough album, Guppy, to much acclaim. But like any album that makes a splash, their follow up Young Enough emerges with much greater visibility, and the band is rising to the occasion. Writing about the album for Uproxx, Steven Hyden said, “Charly Bliss might still be underdogs slugging it away on the club circuit, but Young Enough sounds like it was made under the assumption that Hendricks is already a superstar. If there’s any justice, she’ll eventually get there for real.”

Ciara – Beauty Marks

On her first album since 2015, Ciara returns to blend pop and R&B into her own vision. It’s kept her in the public eye for more than a decade, and now she’s ready to show a new generation of singers that she’s still a powerful force — Macklemore and Kelly Rowland both show up to lend a hand.