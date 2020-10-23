All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Blacc Zacc — 803 Legend

Blacc Zacc is affirming his place in his region throughout his latest project 803 Legend. It feels like southern trap rappers are prolific by nature, and Zacc is true to form on his second project of the year. He puts in pain over 13-tracks, talking about the pitfalls of the grind on songs like “Broke My Heart” with Kevin Gates. Calboy — “Gang Gang”” Chicago rapper Calboy is on his grind on “Gang Gang,” where he rhymes, “Everyday I wake up, gotta get this paper” over 808-driven production. The track is from the deluxe version of his Long Live The Kings album.

Dave East — Karma 3

Dave East just fed his cult fanbase Karma 3. Coming in at a whopping 23 songs, the project shows East getting in his reflective, lyrically sharp zone, including delving into “high-level rap” with Benny The Butcher on the filthy “Stone Killer.” Joyner Lucas — Evolution

Joyner Lucas is back with Evolution, his fourth album and second project of 2020. The 13-track album features Game, Ashanti, and Rick Ross, who struts on the affirmatory “Legend.”

Junglepussy — JP4

Brooklyn MC Junglepussy has said that JP4, which released today, “really sounds like and feels like I got” to her desired sound as an artist. She explores a variety of means to get to that point on the eclectic, rambunctious 10-track project. Lil Gotit — “Tellin Ya” Feat. Lil PJ Lil Gotit is “trappin’ just like Belly” on “Tellin Ya,” the Atlanta artist’s latest loosie. He and his frequent collaborator Lil PJ take turns unleashing braggadocious, melodic verses over spooky, 808-based production.

Marlon Craft — “Hoodie Weather” Marlon Craft spoke to the moment in two fashions on “Hoodie Weather,” the second single from his upcoming album. Yes, it’s almost November, but Marlon’s also referencing a hoodie as an ode to Trayvon Martin while noting, “Still word to Trayvon, our hoodies gon’ stay on.” NoCap — “I Can’t” Changing for the better is easier said than done for Alabama rapper NoCap on “I Can’t,” a track where he’s partially remorseful over evocative production but also laments being in an environment where “n***s around me, trappin’ for some Jordans.”

Q Da Fool — Dope On A Spoon

PG Country rapper Q Da Fool is back with his Dope On A Spoon album. The 13-track project focuses on exactly what the title suggests. Q gives his growing fanbase another glimpse of flashy, fiery rhymes over thumping production, The project boasts features from Peewee Longway and Mulatto, who shows up on the frenetic “Gotta Go Get It.” Rahli — “Do Dirt Alone” Feat. Kevin Gates Kevin Gates offered a gritty verse to the remix of St. Louis rapper Rahii’s “Do Dirt Alone” project. He offsets Rahii’s steely whisper with his gruff Baton Rouge baritone, telling enemies “I can see your heartbeat, where your game face at?”

Rucci & ALLBLACK — “Okay Doeee” Rucci and ALLBLACK are “bout a bank roll” on “Okay Doeee,” a bouncy single from Rucci’s recently released Midget album. They paired the track with a video that intersperses scenes of them being interrogated and in jail (no fun) with them rapping around wads of money, some drinks, and beautiful women (a lot more fun). WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey WhoHeem’s “Let’s Link” has been a viral TikTok hit for some time. He just released a remix to the in-demand track with Lil Mosey and Tyga, who offered a pair of flirty verses to match WhoHeem’s desire to “treat you like you monarchy.”