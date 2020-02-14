All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Dreamdoll — “Who You Loving” Feat. G-Eazy & Rahky Yesterday, DreamDoll and G-Eazy dropped “Who You Loving” right in time for Valentine’s Day. The two MCs breathed new life into the remix of LL Cool J’s “Who Do You Luv” classic, telling a story of the ideal relationship where “time flies when I see her this week’s been a blur.” Key Glock — “1997″ On “1997,” Key Glock reminds us, “it was reckless in them trenches, had to make some sh*t happen.” And in the video for the Yellow Tape track, he’s surely making it happen, cruising through Manhattan, doing interviews, and working in the studio to stay on his Paper Route.

Dee Mula — “The Weekend” Feat. Lil Baby Dee Mula paired the video for the thumping “The Weekend” with a Project X inspired video where he and Lil Baby lived out the track’s hedonistic lyricism. Lil Yachty — “Hightop Shoes” Feat. Lil Keed Lil Yachty and Lil Keed trade laidback, melodic verses on the smoky “Hightop Shoes,” the latest single from the frequently collaborating ATLiens.

2 Conway Tracks The great thing about Griselda is that they have no problem striking while the iron is hot. Eyes are on them, and they’re all delivering. Earlier this week, Conway decided to drop a pair of lyrical exercises, first a freestyle over Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes,” and then more bars over a soaring Daringer-crafted break on “Sign Language.” Chief Keef — “Lamb Pass By” Chief Keef paid homage to his friend Lil Reese’s infamous “Don’t Like” flow on “Lamb Pass By,” a soulful self-produced track that may or may not be on Keef’s upcoming Almighty So 2.

Wiz Khalifa — “Vanity Fair” Wiz Khalifa explored his inner infamy on “Vanity Fair,” a one minute freestyle over Mobb Deep’s “Survival Of The Fittest.” But Wiz isn’t quite dropping gritty tales from the trenches, instead rhyming about why he’s “the best when the weed get lit.” Calboy — “Barbarian” Feat. Lil Tjay Lil Tjay and Calboy are talking “Barbarian,” a moody track where Cal Boy is “in the trap all night cause my dog don’t sleep,” and Lil Tjay bemoans that “n****s tried to put me on the news.” The track is expected to be on Calboy’s upcoming Long Live The Kings album.

DJ Unwind — “Let Go” Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Black Milk DJ Unwind is known for licensing his music throughout the TV and film industry, but now he’s taking it back to the essence and producing for artists. Enter “Let Go,” where both Freddie and Black Milk get introspective over downtrodden production, with Black urging, “Be careful who you call family some like to vanish then show up when you start eatin.’” The Jacka — “Can’t Go Home” Feat. Freddie Gibbs Freddie Gibbs also made an appearance on the late The Jacka’s “Can’t Go Home,” delivering a typically dense verse while following up Jacka’s ominous warning that “no matter how hard you one day a n**** gon’ try you.”

Kota The Friend — “Monday” Straight off the heels of his Lyrics To GO Vol. 1 album, Kota The Friend dropped “Monday,” where he aspires for a “crib with a backyard” over a melancholy guitar melody. (Trust me, that’s a big deal for a Brooklynite.) Young RJ & Mega Ran — “Pray” Feat. Daru Jones Slum Village producer Young RJ and underground stalwart Mega Ran have linked up as a duo. On “Pray,” the first single from their debut 2HandsUp album, they have warm wishes for everybody, and Ran lets young MCs know, “Everybody ain’t gotta be gangsta.”

Marlo — “Heartless” If Valentines Day isn’t your day, give a listen to Marlo’s “Heartless.” Why? Consider this sample lyric: “She know that my heart cold, it been froze / Even as a juvenile my shit been gone.” Azealia Banks — “Nirvana” Azealia Banks talked about retirement, but she’s just too talented to leave music behind. “Nirvana” is a prime example, as she floats on a Latin-flavored Drill beat in both English and Spanish.