All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Big Havi — “Vibez’n” Feat. Lil Keed Big Havi tears through an atmospheric production “Vibez’n,” where he’s “on some rich sh*t” alongside Lil Keed’s soaring, autotune-infused presence. D Flowers — “She Fleek” Houston’s D Flowers is “sittin in the trap on a beanbag” on “She Fleek,” a smooth track where he delves into a melodic flow and rhymes that his friend “just took a leg shot / now I gotta go buy him some ‘Red Bottoms.’”

Elzhi — “Jason” Elzhi is one of the first artists on our list of anticipated albums to announce a project. The inspiringly-titled — though technically incorrect — Seven Times Down Eight Times Up is coming September 25th. We got a taste of what to expect with “Jason,” where he delves into layered lyrics like “before my life became the most splendid / I was in a haunted house, plottin’ on the mansion with the ghost in it.” Grafh — “Killing Kings” Feat. Mysonne, Sly Piper & Ray Emmanuel Grafh gets with a couple of other artists to speak to the times on “Killing Kings,” where they lament the scourge of police brutality as well as gun violence which stems from poverty. The track is from Grafh’s Good Energy project, which is coming September 18th.

H!ghr Music — H!ghr: Red Tape Korean-American artist Jay Park’s H!ghr Music collective released their debut compilation project — and it’s such a grand introduction that they’ll be making it twice. The first half of the project is Red Tape, which was released earlier this week. The project features Park alongside prominent Asian hip-hop artists like Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, Golden, and more. The other half of The New Chapter, entitled Blue Tape, will be dropping on September 16th. Joyner Lucas — “Fall Slowly” Feat. Ashanti Joyner Lucas gave us a change of pace with the lovelorn “Fall Slowly,” where he rhymes about his passion for romance over a delicate, sample-based instrumental. The song is paired with a romantic video where he and Ashanti play a loving couple.

Marshmello & 42 Dugg — “Baggin’ It’s an unlikely but impressive pairing on “Baggin’,” where Detroit’s 42 Dugg offers up a gruff portrait of his hometown over producer Marshmellio’s haunting piano melody. Money Mu —”Eat” Remix Feat. Lil Durk Money Mu linked up with Lil Durk, one of the artists of the moment, for the remix to his buzzing “Eat” track. The two track turns rhyming about the everlasting grind over an eerie piano melody.