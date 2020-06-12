All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B music that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, R&B sisters Chloe x Halle released their sophomore debut Ungodly Hour, Partynextdoor dropped a visual for his Partymobile track “Savage Anthem” and Jorja Smith emerged with her jazzy cut “Rose Rouge.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B this week below.

Chloe x Halle — Ungodly Hour R&B duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, known worldwide as Chloe x Halle, are coming full-force with their second studio album Ungodly Hour, the follow-up to 2018’s The Kids Are Alright. The sisters have quite a few triumphs under their belt (besides being mentored by the one and only Beyoncé since teenagers), and among them include a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and a performance of “America The Beautiful” at the 2019 Super Bowl. Chloe and Halle’s dualistic energy is mesmerizing on the supremely polished Ungodly Hour and their voices are a smooth blend of captivating high-note sorcery. The 13-song album includes “Forgive Me” and their viral TikTok hit “Do It.” PartyNextDoor — “Savage Anthem” PartyNextDoor‘s music is vulnerable on the surface but his recently released album Partymobile goes even deeper into the psyche of the OVO Sound singer. His track “Savage Anthem” is pure evidence of this as he shares his side of what happened in a past relationship with an animated visual. “Me being faithful is the issue,” he croons. Some fans have long suspected the song is about his ex-girlfriend Kehlani, however, she has denied that there’s any truth to that sentiment.

Jorja Smith — “Rose Rouge” Jorja Smith‘s reimagination of St Germaine’s “Rose Rouge” is insanely beautiful. The song is expected to live on Blue Note Records’ Blue Note Re:imagined, a compilation album of Jazz covers from contemporary acts. Helmed by softened high-hats and brass instruments, Jorja’s take on “Rose Rouge” is just as calming as it is smooth. The project is slated for release on September 25. RMR — Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art Melodic outlaw RMR is redefining the musical matrix with his debut project Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art. The project is an exploration of emotions and has a lot more to offer than the mysterious singer’s viral cut “Rascal.” He taps Future and Lil Baby for the remix to his track “Dealer,” Westside Gunn is perfectly placed on the album’s opening cut “Welfare,” and he links with the legendary Timbaland for “I’m Not Over You.” RMR’s Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art effectively shows there’s more to him than what’s on the surface.

TeaMarrr — Before I Spill Myself Raedio artist TeaMarrr has delivered her debut project Before I Spill Myself and it includes features from SiR, D. Smoke, and Rapsody. “Before I Spill Myself is a bawdy of work that touches the beginning, middle, and end of what sharing yourself with someone NEW romantically feels like,” the “Kinda Love” singer wrote on Instagram about the collection of 10 songs. TeaMarrr’s Before I Spill Myself is truly a sonic healing brew of vibes. Leon Bridges — “Sweeter” Feat. Terrace Martin Grammy Award-winning musicians Leon Bridges and Terrace Martin came together for the dulcet “Sweeter.” Filled with the rich sounds of Martin’s expertise, Leon vocalizes what it feels like to be Black in America and the pain he feels following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. “The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me,” he said in press release. “It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer.”

Pink Sweats — “Cadillac Drive” Feat. Price Off the Insecure Soundtrack from season four, Pink Sweats blesses fans with the romantic visual “Cadillac Drive” featuring Price. Though his forthcoming album Pink Planet is currently still in the works, the rising R&B singer continues to consistently release quality love songs such as the nostaligic “17.” Baby Rose — “Show You (Remix)” Feat. Q Baby Rose‘s “Show You” featuring Q landed on season four of Insecure and is a modern jazz dream. Rose’s contralto reverberates amongst the various brass instruments, sketching out her vulnerability and emotions. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old DC native continues to impress and her debut album To Myself is a hypnotizing showcase of her unique sound that should be heard by everyone.

Pierre Da Silva — “Tell Me” London-based R&B singer Pierre Da Silva‘s “Tell Me” is an introspective, uptempo ballad that is a complete mood. In a world where love is more ego-driven and inundated with exhausting mind games, Pierre sings of letting go of all inhibitions simply by communicating all thoughts, feelings, and insecurities. “Tell Me” is the follow-up to his previously released single, “Never Again.” Malachiae — “Get To The Bag” Burgeoning Motown singer Malachiae upholds traditional R&B values with his latest release “Get To The Bag.” Produced by Sangria, “Get to the bag is an inspirational love song about leveling up in life and sharing the experience and everything with the people who love and support you,” the Atlanta-based artist expressed in a press release. Malachiae is just getting started so there’s more to come from her.