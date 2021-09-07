Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Must of the world’s focus this week was on Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy, and while that will certainly end up being the biggest release from this week, there are plenty of other records worth giving your ear to. Duckwrth arrived with his new project SG8* which came with help from Jordan Ward, Destin Conrad, and Phabo. Elsewhere, Blackground uploaded the official soundtrack to the 2000 film, Romeo Must Die which featured appearances from Aaliyah, Joe, B.G., Destiny’s Child, and more, while Bairi steps forward as the newest act to give your attention to with her ear-pleasing single, “Paraíso.”

Duckwrth — SG8* A little over a year after he shared his fifth project, SuperGood, Duckwrth returned with a brand new batch of songs with SG8*. The new release is an eight-song extension of SuperGood and it makes for his third project in as many years thanks to help from Jordan Warn, Destin Conrad, and Phabo. Various Artists — Romeo Must Die (Original Soundtrack) After inking a deal with EMPIRE, Blackground Records, which is the former home of artists like Aaliyah, JoJo, and Tank, has spent the last few weeks placing albums by some of its artists on streaming services for the first time in decades. After uploading Aaliyah’s sophomore album One In A Million and multiple projects by Timbaland and Magoo, Blackground frees the original soundtrack for Romeo Must Die from captivity, allowing listeners to enjoy records from Aaliyah, Joe, B.G., Destiny’s Child, and many more.

Bairi — “Paraíso” Bairi aligns herself with the 20-something-year-olds who are navigating their way through life while conquering the hills and valleys of life and love. Her latest single, “Paraíso,” is evidence of this journey. All in all, Bairi promotes inner divinity over inner demons and she does so over intoxicating production for a track that’s worth leaving on repeat. Jenevieve — Division Following a string of singles that helped the singer find her footing, Jenevieve arrives with her debut project, Division. The 12-track release blends vibrating synths and pop-esque production for a body of work that sees her pushing the boundaries of the genres that surround her. She also does it by herself as Divsion features no guest appearances from outside singers.

Kirby — “Coconut Oil” Mississippi’s Kirby is back with a feisty groove on her new track, “Coconut Oil.” The new track comes after she released “Break Her Heart For Me” towards the end of August. “Coconut Oil” unveils the passionate energy between Kirby and a momentary lover. The steamy moments are captured by her hair dripping in coconut oil — one of many aspects that seems to leave her new love interest fixated on her. James Vickery — “Hourglass” Feat. Yung Baby Tate It was just a couple of months ago that British singer James Vickery released his project, Songs That Made Me Feel. Looking to give it another boost, he recruits Yung Baby Tate for a new take of “Hourglass.” Tate’s addition to the songs provides a woman’s point of view towards making the time spent in love worthwhile.

Kallitechnis & 23 Unofficial — “Outta My Way” Earlier this year, Kallitechnis dropped off a pair of singles for her fans to enjoy. Months later, she returns with “Outta My Way” alongside East London rapper 23 Unofficial. The bouncy track looks to push past the difficult moments a couple finds themselves in. Kallitechnis begs for their cooperation, but in the end, she seems to be the one putting in the most work. JMSN — Heals Me JMSN is back with his first project since 2018’s Velvet. This time around, he touches down with a ten-track effort titled Heals Me. The singer is quite experimental throughout the 45-minute project with a major example being a clear influence from Latin sounds

Priya Ragu — damnshestamil Swiss-Tamil R&B singer Ragu arrives with her excellent damnshestamil project, and it’s absolutely worth the listen. Keeping things brief at just ten songs, Ragu pulls from a number of genres for a body of work that highlights her versatility and ability to be a chameleon no matter the sonic backdrop that’s presented before her. Adekunle Gold & Davido — “High” After bringing his talents to the States with Lucky Daye on “Sinner,” Adekunle Gold heads back home to connect with Davido for their new song, “High.” The track is produced by Pheelz and will be found on Gold’s upcoming album. “I wanted to write a song about something that made you forget your worries,” Gold said about “High” in a press release. “This came with ease as most things do when you are grateful for life and living it on a high.”