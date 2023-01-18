Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. While the industry is still working its way out of the holiday season, there’s still a good amount of new R&B music, news, and more to enjoy so far in 2023. SZA shared her long-awaited video for “Kill Bill” and PARTYNEXTDOOR made his return with “Her Old Friends.” The Weeknd also got on the video wave with one for “Is There Someone Else?” and Kaash Paige shared her video for “All Girls Cry.” Here’s more about the new releases that are worth your time and worth the listen:

PARTYNEXTDOOR — “Her Old Friends” The last we heard from PARTYNEXTDOOR was at the end of 2022 when he guest appeared on Diddy’s “Sex In The Porsche” single. However, prior to that, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s musical releases were sporadic at best, especially after the release of his third album PARTYMOBILE. Lucky for us, the Toronto native is back in action with “Her Old Friends,” a record PND uses to air his frustrations about the friends of a past lover who interfered with and eventually ruined the relationship they had. Chiiild — “Good For Now” Feat. Lucky Daye In less than two months, Chiiild will release his third album Better Luck In The Next Life. The 12-track effort gets previewed with its latest single, “Good For Now” featuring Lucky Daye. “This song is a reminder that whatever happens, we should be present in the moment because we don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Chiiild says about the new record. Better Luck In The Next Life will also feature Alina Baraz, Caitlyn Scarlett, and Charlotte Cardin.

VEDO — Mood Swings For the fifth consecutive year, VEDO is back in action with a new project. The singer returns with his sixth album Mood Swings and it touches down with 13 songs and guest appearances from Chris Brown and Tink. “The music speaks for itself, and we just want to you feel,” VEDO says about the album, “whatever the emotion or mood is.” Kelz — “Good 2 Me” New York Kelz caught some eyes in 2022 with the release of his “Sinner” and “Why” singles. He received co-signs from Pharrell, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jorja Smith, Brent Faiyaz, and more last year, and for 2023, he’s wasting no time getting to work. Kelz returns with “Good 2 Me,” a song he describes as an “ode to East NY.” “I wanted to give an uptempo meaning to the block,” he added. “My mission is to create a sound out of NY no one has heard before.”

Stormzy — “Hide & Seek (Remix)” Feat. FLO Stormzy concluded his 2022 year with the release of his long-awaited third album This Is What I Mean. The highlight from that project is “Hide & Seek,” the album’s lead single, and months after its release it gets updated with a remix featuring FLO. The fellow London-based trio adds a tender and elevated experience to the song as FLO dazzles with their vocals to bring the song to a new level. Savannah Ré — “Closer (Remix)” Feat. Nonso Amadi The Toronto R&B music scene is in good hands and Savannah Ré is one example of why that is. In the fall of 2022, she released her second ep No Weapons, and to kick off the new year, she returns with a remix of one of the project’s most vibrant songs. “Closure” gets updated with a verse from Nonso Amandi who provides a male perspective to Savannah’s requests for one last moment of reciprocation within a relationship.

RealestK — “Wish You Well” While some may take some time off after the release of a project, Toronto singer RealestK is getting right back to work. He’s back with “Wish You Well,” a somber record that captures the moments he says goodbye to a lover who did him wrong and hurt him in more ways than he could imagine. The track follows the release of his Dreams 2 Reality mixtape. Ledisi — “I Need To Know” It’s been three years since Grammy-winning singer Ledisi released an original new album, but all of that is going to change this year. She kicks things off with the luscious “I Need To Know,” a stirring single that finds Ledisi frustrated with a partner who refuses to communicate their issues to her. The song is off her upcoming tenth solo album which is out in late spring.