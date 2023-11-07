Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Lucky Daye made his return with his steamy “That’s You” single and SZA revealed how her “Slime You Out” collaboration with Drake came together. Ty Dolla Sign’s “multi-stadium listening event” with Kanye West for their upcoming album was reportedly delayed and The Roots teamed up with LL Cool J to make an anthem for the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. Elsewhere, Jazmine Sullivan and HER were among the artists who honored Chaka Khan for her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Majid Jordan — Good People Majid Jordan’s third album, 2021’s Wildest Dreams, arrived four years after their second album. This time around, the Canadian duo only took two years to deliver another body of work. It’s a short one with just nine songs, but Majid Jordan makes the most of it from start to finish. Ciara — “How We Roll (Remix)” Feat. Lil Wayne & Chris Brown This past summer, Ciara delivered her CiCi EP and now she’s back with an update to one of the project’s standout records. “How We Roll,” which featured Chris Brown, now gets an update with an additional verse from Lil Wayne as he kicks off the remix with a string of slick bars.

Robert Glasper — In December Legendary producer Robert Glasper gets a jump on the Christmas season with this Apple Music exclusive project In December. For this seven-song project, Glasper mixes classics like “Joy To The World” and “Little Drummer Boy” with a set of originals. “The intention for this album was less about Christmas songs and more about songs that feel good during the holidays,” Glasper said about the album. Ne-Yo — “Link Up (Remix)” Feat. Fabolous Days after summer came to an official close, Ne-Yo checked in with his summery single “Link Up.” A little over a month later, he’s back with a new remix alongside Fabolous. It feels like the mid-2000s with a Ne-Yo and Fabolous collaboration, but we’re here for the nostalgia.

Eric Bellinger — “All For Me” Certified R&B workhorse Eric Bellinger pours his heart out to a special lover on his new single “All For Me.” He declares his love for the woman in question and celebrates the fact that she’s all for him to enjoy. Ryan Trey — Streets Say You Miss Me St. Louis, Missouri’s own Ryan Trey checks in with his third project Streets Say You Miss Me. Across 14 songs and features from Mariah The Scientist, Vory, NoCap, and Chase Shakur, Trey guides us through the ups and downs of romance with R&B- and hip-hop-inspired sounds.

Q — Hello, Everyday Changes Months after sharing his Soul, PRESENT project, Brooklyn singer Q keeps the fire alive with a new batch of tunes. His Hello, Everyday Changes EP is his latest genre-bending presentation in a year that also saw him hit the road with Baby Rose. Jon Vinyl — Heartbreak Hill Toronto singer Jon Vinyl arrives with his debut album Heartbreak Hill. Through eight songs, Vinyl experiences a variety of emotions on his Heartbreak Hill, but his silky smooth vocals make for a soothing experience for listeners. Heartbreak Hill is a coming-of-age love story that runs through fear, regret, and impulsive thoughts with brute honesty.

Dee Gatti — “No Favors” I hope that Dallas native Dee Gatti has a project on the way, and her newly released single seemingly confirms that possibility. Gatti drops “No Favors” as follow-ups to “Either Way” and “Timeless” and as a record bathed in honesty as she questions a former lover’s continued presence in her life despite them failing to prove that they can be the supportive companion she needs them to be. Titose — “Star” With her All Things Considered EP out later this month, Botswana singer Titose delivers another preview of the project with “Star.” The tender and optimistic single takes a moment to honor her companion’s effortless shine while also showing her commitment to their growing relationship.