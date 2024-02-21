Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Usher is reportedly working on an Atlanta-set TV series inspired by his 30 years in music and Brent Faiyaz teamed with Lupiya Nyong’o for his romantic “WY@” video. The inaugural Fool In Love Festival was announced with Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Al Green, and more as performers while Bryson Tiller switched it up with the official release and video for “Whatever She Wants.” Elsewhere, Swizz Beatz told fans not to worry about Usher and Alicia Keys’ intimate moment during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show and Usher extended his Past Present Future Tour Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Serpentwithfeet — Grip Serpentwithfeet’s third album Grip is as striking as it gets. Through just ten songs and features from Ty Dolla $ign, Yanga YaYa, Mick Jenkins, and Orion Sun, Serpentwithfeet explores the value and importance of human touch and how it appears in his life — whether it be the intimacy of a romantic partner or the comfort of a friend. Serpentwithfeet also celebrates the beauty and magic behind the Black queer nightlife and the communities within it that he spent so much time in. Kaash Paige — “Waterfalls” Stepping out of 2023 as an independent artist, Dallas singer Kaash Paige continues this run with her new single “Waterfalls.” The melodramatic single captures Paige in a state of sadness of confusion and tackles and looks to solve the loneliness she feels in her life. All in all, it’s a reflection of a past relationship that took a turn for the worse, leaving Paige to pick up the pieces.

Sinead Harnett — “Thinking Less” With her second album Boundaries still on the way, London singer Sinead Harnett returns with its second single “Thinking Less.” As revealed in an Instagram post, the track is an uptempo, yet reflective record dedicated to “every stupid decision I’ve made in the past” and “putting some dumb wasteman before myself.” Ryan Destiny — “How Your Hands Feel” For a little over four years now, actor and singer Ryan Destiny has released singers to her fans, leaving them to hope that a project comes out of it in the near future. While that hasn’t happened yet, Destiny is back with another single thanks to “How Your Hands Feel.” Speaking about the song in a press release, Destiny said, “The song is sexy but vulnerable as well. Missing someone and having to let them know the way they made you feel is not always easy but this song feels like the confident and forward version of that mood. A good double back anthem.”

Alicia Creti — Self/Less Moments before she hit the road with Mahalia for the In Real Life North American Tour, Montreal singer Alicia Creti stepped into the spotlight with her debut EP, Self/Less. Through seven songs, Creti discovers that a life of being selfless has actually held her back from achieving her dreams, and despite its negative connotation, being selfish has helped her achieve her goals. Shae Universe — Love’s Letter Through one listen of Shae Universe’s second album Love’s Letter, it’s not hard to tell what her influences are. Lauryn Hill, India Arie, and Brandy are all woven into the fabric of Love’s Letter and its ten songs for what amounts to a truly beautiful and tender body of work. In its totality, Love’s Letter explores what it means for love to send a letter for every phase of life.

Jastin Martin — Miss Me Yet… Now? (Deluxe) Closing in on a year since releasing her Miss Me Yet project, Houston singer Jastin Martin returns with an extended version of the project titled Miss Me Yet… Now? (Deluxe). Six new songs are on the new version including three remixes featuring Eric Bellinger, Sammie, and Raheem Devaughn, and three new songs titled “Running From Love,” “Mean Well,” and “Right My Wrongs.” Jordan Mackampa — Welcome Home, Kid! British-Congoloese singer Jordan Mackampa begins his second coming as an artist with his sophomore album Welcome Home, Kid!. Its fourteen songs capture the thriving spirit of an artist who uses elements of funk, R&B, gospel, and soul music to showcase his findings after a deep examination of himself. Speaking about the project in a press release, he said, “A lot of this project was the catharsis that came with dealing with that part of me, understanding why I used to not appreciate being a child and love that part of life, we’re dealing with that now.”

Dee Gatti — “Perfect Timing” Feat. OSA For her second release of 2024, and one that extends a streak of singles dating back to last summer, Fort Worth, Texas singer Dee Gatti returns with “Perfect Timing” featuring OSA. It’s a soothing duet that both singers use to discuss the unavoidable effects of love. No matter how high up the walls are and no matter how strong we think, the powers of romance will always have their way. Jon Vinyl — “Clouds” For Valentine’s Day, Canadian singer Jon Vinyl celebrated the day of love with his new single “Clouds,” an ode to his best experience in romance. The sweet and tender touches on the fine details of love — the smell of a partner’s t-shirt or their hair strands on your sweater — as well as the big ones to show how much he appreciates it all and how it just sweeps him off his feet.