Burna Boy is busy. The rapper just headlined Afro Nation’s festival in Detroit, sharing the roster with Davido, Ari Lennox, Coi Leray, Latto, and more. He also just collaborated with J Hus for “Masculine” from J Hus’ album Beautiful And Brutal Yard. However, Burna Boy is preparing to release a record of his own.
I Told Them… is only days away from its release. It serves as his seventh studio album. From the previews he’s shared thus far, it’s going to be a good one. Here’s everything we know about I Told Them….
Singles
Over the course of the past three months, Burna Boy shared a batch of singles to build up the hype: “Cheat On Me” with Dave, “Sitting On Top Of The World” with 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and “Talibans II” with Byron Messia.
Tracklist
1. “I Told Them”
2. “Normal”
3. “On Form”
4. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Feat. 21 Savage
5. “Tested, Approved & Trusted”
6. “Cheat On Me” Feat. Dave
7. “Virgil”
8. “Big 7”
9. “Dey Play”
10. “City Boys”
11. “Giza” Feat. Seyi Vibez
12. “Jewels”
13. “If I’m Lying”
14. “Thanks” Feat. J. Cole
15. “Talibans II” Feat. Byron Messia
Release Date
I Told Them… is out 8/25 via Spaceship Records and Atlantic Records. Find out more information here.
