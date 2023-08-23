Burna Boy is busy. The rapper just headlined Afro Nation’s festival in Detroit, sharing the roster with Davido, Ari Lennox, Coi Leray, Latto, and more. He also just collaborated with J Hus for “Masculine” from J Hus’ album Beautiful And Brutal Yard. However, Burna Boy is preparing to release a record of his own.

I Told Them… is only days away from its release. It serves as his seventh studio album. From the previews he’s shared thus far, it’s going to be a good one. Here’s everything we know about I Told Them….