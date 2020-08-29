Chadwick Boseman, known best for his roles as T’Challa in the Black Panther and James Brown in Get On Up, died at 43 Friday after privately battling with stage IV colon cancer. Upon news of his death, many musicians like Chance The Rapper, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Kehlani, and more came forward to mourn the actor’s death and send his family their prayers.

Chance The Rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of Boseman with his wife and daughter. “Thanks for being so kind,” the rapper wrote. “God bless you and your family.”

SZA, who collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the Black Panther soundtrack, said she was “honored” to have had the chance to meet Boseman. “thank you for changing our lives,” she wrote continuing: “thank you for always being kind. I’m so Honored to have met you at all.”

Drake, Kehlani, and The Weeknd also expressed their heartbreak over Bosemen’s passing. “gone way too soon,” The Weeknd wrote.

many many prayers to the Boseman family. wow. 🙏🏼 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 29, 2020

the selflessness it must’ve took to give so much joy to the world while fighting for your life… unbelievable. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 29, 2020

Other artists like Tinashe and indie group Mannequin Pussy praised the actor for continuing to star in films amid his health struggles.

when ppl so young and beautiful and talented fall to cancer it just …. it just hurts so fucking much. Chadwick created SO much. to be privately going through something so painful while continually creating? awe inspiring and completely heartbreaking. — MANNEQUIN PU$$Y (@mannequinpussy) August 29, 2020

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT PEOPLE ARE GOING THROUGH. BE KIND, OPEN YOUR HEART — TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020

“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." –Chadwick Boseman ❤️ — TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020

