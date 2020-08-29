Getty Image
Chance The Rapper, Drake, The Weeknd, And More Mourn The Death Of ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, known best for his roles as T’Challa in the Black Panther and James Brown in Get On Up, died at 43 Friday after privately battling with stage IV colon cancer. Upon news of his death, many musicians like Chance The Rapper, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Kehlani, and more came forward to mourn the actor’s death and send his family their prayers.

Chance The Rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of Boseman with his wife and daughter. “Thanks for being so kind,” the rapper wrote. “God bless you and your family.”

SZA, who collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the Black Panther soundtrack, said she was “honored” to have had the chance to meet Boseman. “thank you for changing our lives,” she wrote continuing: “thank you for always being kind. I’m so Honored to have met you at all.”

Drake, Kehlani, and The Weeknd also expressed their heartbreak over Bosemen’s passing. “gone way too soon,” The Weeknd wrote.

Other artists like Tinashe and indie group Mannequin Pussy praised the actor for continuing to star in films amid his health struggles.

See Chance The Rapper, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, and more react to Boseman’s sudden passing above.

