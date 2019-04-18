Everything You Can’t Miss At Weekend Two Of Coachella 2019

Courtesy of Coachella

If you missed the first weekend of Coachella, there is good news: Weekend Two is just a day away, and there are still tickets available. A decade ago, it might have seemed crazy to have the same festival take place on two consecutive weekends in the same location, but Coachella has turned that into a business model, with each installment having its own personality. Different guests often pop up from weekend to weekend, and of course this year has a special church service for Easter. And while some may visit Indio for both weekends, this handy guide goes over some of the best things we saw and ate during the first weekend for those that are gearing up for their trip to the desert.

Outstanding In The Field

Outstanding In The Field is a dinner unlike any other. Taking place in the Rose Garden VIP section, OITF is a nightly multi-course meal featuring different menus and chefs on each night. Over the first weekend, chefs like Nyesha Arrington, Jessica Largey, the team from Tartine, Shirley Li, and Casey Thompson all brought inventive menus paired with outstanding wine to the polo fields. Diners get to meet the farmers that grew the produce and the winemakers who made the wine, bringing people closer to the food they are consuming than is usually possible. Weekend Two will offer up the team behind Border Grill, Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish, and more over the course of three nights. This was our first year experiencing the dinner, and it went far beyond our expectations. Purchase add-on tickets here.

Indio Central Market

Courtesy of Coachella

If you don’t want to drop a couple bills on a fancy dinner, Coachella still has plenty of amazing dining options. Many can be found at the Indio Central Market, a food hall that debuted last year and features some of the best vendors from Los Angeles and beyond. Here is a quick rundown of some of the great things we ate this year (some of which are elsewhere on the field):

– The egg salad sandwich from Konbi.

– David Chang’s loaded fries from Fuku.

– The Dole whip float (and all the delicious Kogi items) from Roy Choi’s gigantic KogiTown.

– The Al Pastor vegan tacos from Vegatinos.

– The Planet Earth ice cream from Van Leeuwen.

– Sweetfin’s fresh selection of poke.

– Menotti’s iced Mexican latte. The best way to start your day.

– Nana Lu’s undeniable pizza bagels, available in both meat and veggie versions.

– And of course, Spicy Pie, because no festival is complete without it.