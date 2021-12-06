DaBaby has one less legal trouble after his battery case in Las Vegas was dismissed, according to TMZ. Charged with misdemeanor battery in May 2020 for allegedly attacking a driver when he asked the rapper and his crew to put out a joint, DaBaby reportedly cooperated with prosecutors, paying the alleged victim $7,500 and “staying out of trouble.” While that last part is admittedly… questionable, DaBaby didn’t have any legal fracases since then, avoiding arrest in most of the dustups that occurred in the intervening 18 months.

During and after his first year of stardom, the Charlotte rapper faced a slew of assault allegations for everything from beating up a rival rapper in a shopping mall to lashing out at a woman who startled him with her camera’s flash in a Tampa club. While he was accused of shoving a hotel employee who took an unauthorized photo of the rapper and detained in Miami when one of his artists was arrested for getting into a shootout, he managed to keep himself out of jail throughout the rest of 2020 and early 2021.

Unfortunately for him, he was unable to keep himself clear in the court of public opinion after making a series of homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in Miami. While the fallout from that incident appears to have settled, a disagreement with his child’s mother DaniLeigh on Instagram Live had them both explaining their respective sides of the story and her charged with assault.