DDG’s New Album ‘Maybe It’s Me…’: Everything To Know So Far

DDG deceived fans into believing Halle Bailey was pregnant on April Fool’s Day, but the platinum-certified artist isn’t playing around when it comes to Maybe It’s Me…, his forthcoming album and follow-up to last year’s It’s Not Me It’s You.

“I don’t know, Doc. I just feel like people really be hatin’ on me for no reason, and they don’t really know what be going on. They just be going off of what they see on the internet,” DDG said in his newly dropped official trailer for Maybe It’s Me… while laying on what appears to be a therapist’s coach. “But if people knew what was really going on, like, I wouldn’t even be going through this mentally.”

DDG references “a little screenshot on Twitter scandal” that started his struggle, presumably the DMs exposed his ex-partner Rubi Rose, which has “been going on for, like, five, six months now.” The camera cuts to a young Woo Wop holding a notepad and asking DDG why he decided to DM his ex. DDG said he “was just being petty,” which directly nods toward his February single, “Way Too Petty.”

Woo Wop encourages DDG to “be the bigger person” because he’s “not in the same position as before.”

DDG is about to attract even more attention with the release of Maybe It’s Me…, and below is everything to know about the album so far.