By now, it goes without saying that Doja Cat doesn’t hold back. And it pays off. Her “Paint The Town Red” single became 2023’s first rap song to snag No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. The following day, Doja arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in nothing but a very revealing spiderweb-esque dress. Once inside, she won the audience over by performing “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and “Demons.”

And so, of course, on Wednesday (September 20), Doja teased her next drop with an Instagram carousel featuring photos of her bare torso and bottom. The caption reads, “tomorrow 9pm PST [earphones emoji]”

Doja’s Scarlet album is due out this Friday, September 22. The 15-track album has “no features,” as she proudly pointed out when revealing the tracklist on September 12. The week prior, Doja Cat gave Entertainment Tonight a glimpse into her process of making it.

“One thing that I wanted to mention was that I have music that came out — these three songs came out, these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music,” the Grammy winner said. “And then, there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in 10 days. That half is very different from the first half.”

Doja Cat reveals the second half of her upcoming album 'SCARLET' is "very different" from the tracks she's released so far: "It's two periods, kind of." pic.twitter.com/g2qqXqWgOg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023

Up to that point, Doja had released “Attention,” Demons,” and “Paint The Town Red.” Last week, she added “Balut” to the mix.

Scarlet is out 9/22 via RCA. Find more information here.