drake 2022
Getty Image
Music

Here Are All The Special Closing Songs From Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’

Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour is wrapping up soon, as he enters the final third of the tour this month. Over the course of the past two months, which have reportedly been super lucrative for the Toronto native, he’s embraced a string of running gags like receiving a bra onstage on a near-nightly basis, having hilarious and heartfelt interactions with fans, and bringing out guest stars like J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Another tradition, per the fan account WordOnRd, has been Drake ending the show on a different song each night. The results have been varied; while they’ve been fan favorites, there are also plenty he hasn’t played in years, so there’s now a running joke that he never remembers the lyrics. Like most jokes about Drake, he isn’t taking it too seriously, joining in making fun of himself on August 23 in LA. Here are all the special closing songs so far:

In Philadelphia on August 1, he performed “Teenage Fever” from his 2017 mixtape More Life.

https://twitter.com/WordOnRd/status/1686475768296038400?s=20 (“Teenage Fever” was Philly 8/1)

In Milwaukee on August 4, he gave fans a rendition of the Nothing Was The Same favorite “Connect.”

In Inglewood on August 12, he played “Come Thru” from Nothing Was The Same.

Here are the rest, courtesy of WordOnRd:

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×