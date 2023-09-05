Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour is wrapping up soon, as he enters the final third of the tour this month. Over the course of the past two months, which have reportedly been super lucrative for the Toronto native, he’s embraced a string of running gags like receiving a bra onstage on a near-nightly basis, having hilarious and heartfelt interactions with fans, and bringing out guest stars like J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Another tradition, per the fan account WordOnRd, has been Drake ending the show on a different song each night. The results have been varied; while they’ve been fan favorites, there are also plenty he hasn’t played in years, so there’s now a running joke that he never remembers the lyrics. Like most jokes about Drake, he isn’t taking it too seriously, joining in making fun of himself on August 23 in LA. Here are all the special closing songs so far:

In Philadelphia on August 1, he performed “Teenage Fever” from his 2017 mixtape More Life.

https://twitter.com/WordOnRd/status/1686475768296038400?s=20 (“Teenage Fever” was Philly 8/1)

In Milwaukee on August 4, he gave fans a rendition of the Nothing Was The Same favorite “Connect.”

Drake performed “Connect” tonight in Milwaukee as their closing song. #IAABtour

🎥: @A_Espinosa2 pic.twitter.com/5bEx0g55qH — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 5, 2023

In Inglewood on August 12, he played “Come Thru” from Nothing Was The Same.

The special “closing song” in Inglewood is “Come Thru” 🫨 #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/sIgwiQByb3 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 13, 2023

Here are the rest, courtesy of WordOnRd:

Drake performed Trust Issues as the special song tonight in LA. 🫨#IAABtour #Night4 pic.twitter.com/b2jcjngQ6Q — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 17, 2023

The special song tonight in San Francisco was Finesse. #IAABtour #Night1 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 19, 2023

The special song tonight was Finesse again. #IAABtour #Night2 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 20, 2023

There was no special song tonight because the show ended wayyyyy over time. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 22, 2023

The special song tonight in LA was How Bout Now. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 23, 2023

The special song tonight in Seattle was Girls Love Beyoncé. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 26, 2023

The special song tonight in Seattle was Girls Need Love remix. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 27, 2023

The special song tonight in Vancouver was “Pussy & Millions” cause Travis Scott is here. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023

The special song tonight in Vancouver was Hours in Silence because he didn’t do it on the main stage. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 31, 2023

The special song tonight in Vegas was “Cameras”. #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 2, 2023