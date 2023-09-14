Will Drake Tour After ‘For All The Dogs’ Is Released?

Drake first teased his upcoming ablum For All The Dogs in June, when Drake coyly placed QR codes in select newspapers around the release of his poetry book. As his It’s All A Blur Tour has snaked through North America, Drake continued dropping hints about the release, including the cover art drawn by his son as well as hair clips.

On September 6, Drake confirmed its September 22 release date on Instagram. Earlier this week, he announced during his tour stop in Austin, Texas that he’s “going to drop a song this week.”

Drake will celebrate the long-awaited arrival of For All The Dogs on stage, performing the first of back-to-back It’s All A Blur Tour shows at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour is scheduled to wrap with rescheduled shows in Denver, Colorado and New Orleans, Louisiana, but new dates have not been announced.

As of now, the last confirmed show is on October 9 in Columbus, Ohio, after back-to-back hometown shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on October 6 and 7. See all of the remaining dates here.

In other words, Drake will have plenty of opportunities to insert the album into his already-stacked setlist. The It’s All A Blur Tour is Drake’s first since 2018, so it’s anybody’s guess as to if he will embark on a new tour specifically in support of For All The Dogs.