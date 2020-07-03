For well over a decade, Gucci Mane has put on an absolute clinic when it comes to releasing projects. It was just last summer that he shared his 100th project with his Delusions of Grandeur album. That said, it was rather unusual that the Guwop Records head honcho waited nearly six months to share his first single of 2020, never mind his first project. Coming through just in time for summer’s peak, Gucci Mane shared his umpteenth album, So Icy Summer, and boy did his get a lot of help on it.

A standout on the lengthy tracklist comes with the help of fellow Atlanta rap star, Young Thug. The two rappers work their magic quickly into the album on “Rain Shower” as they two obsess about the diamonds and other jewels they own in their lives. While the song extends a long list of collaborations between Thug and Gucci, which includes their 2014 tape Young Thugger Mane La Flare, the song is one of three collaborations between Young Thug and Gucci Mane on So Icy Summer.

As for the rest of So Icy Summer, Gucci supplies 24 tracks despite being the lead artist on only 12 of them. Holding it down for the top half with help from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Future, Key Glock, and more, the attention shifts to Big Scarr, Foogiano, and Pooh Shiesty who lead the way to close out the album. So Icy Summer also arrives after a few weeks of tension between Gucci and Atlantic Records. The ATL rap star accused the label of being “polite racist,” but recently apologized for him comments and promised to “do better.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Rain Shower.”

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

So Icy Summer is out now via Guwop and Atlantic. Get it here.