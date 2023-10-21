Janelle Monae Essence Festival 2023
Getty Image
Music

Janelle Monáe Flashed The Crowd One Last Time To Celebrate The End Of Their ‘The Age Of Pleasure Tour’

Janelle Monáe has given fans enough NSFW content to last until the end of the year. From their table-topping party clips to their videos for “Water Slide,” “Lipstick Lover,” and “Float,” they are truly living up to the title of their latest studio album. After a twerk-filled performance at the 2023 Essence Festival, Monáe took their talents on the road as part of The Age Of Pleasure Tour with special guests Jidenna, Flyana Boss, Dreamer Isioma, and Nana Kwabena.

To commemorate the end of the tour’s sold-out run, during Monáe’s final show on Wednesday, October 18, in Inglewood, California, they flashed the crowd one last time. In the clips captured by concertgoers, as Monáe sang their song “Yoga,” they whipped out their breasts as they sang, “Even when I’m sleeping, I got one eye open / You cannot police me, so get off my areola / Get off my areola.”

Monáe addressed the backlash they received over their lack of clothing during an interview with Rolling Stone in May, saying, “I’m much happier when my titties are out, and I can run around free.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×