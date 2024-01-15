Last week, Jimmy Fallon revived his “Tight Pants” bit with Matthew McConaughey, so the bar for musical performances is high for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week (January 15 to 19). Below is what viewers can expect, as per NBC.
Monday, January 15
Seeing as Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Tonight Show will air a re-run from last week featuring Tina Fey and LaKeith Stanfield. Mitchell Tenpenny performed “We Got History.”
Bush — Tuesday, January 16
Fallon will chat with Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard, and Echo star Alaqua Cox. The band Bush is also scheduled to appear.
Alec Benjamin — Wednesday, January 17
Alec Benjamin teased that 2024 may bring a new album, so it makes sense that he’s hitting the late-night market. The episode will also bring Jodie Foster and Christopher Briney to the couch. I suppose Briney might count as a music-adjacent guest because he stars in the new Mean Girls musical.
BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Chlöe — Thursday, January 18
Last November, BJ The Chicago Kid dropped “Honey” featuring Chlöe, and they’ll bring it into 2024 on The Tonight Show. Not to mention, the episode will feature Jacob Elordi, who will host SNL on Saturday (January 20), and Ariana DeBose.
Friday, January 19
Friday’s episode will feature Natasha Lyonne, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., and Dusty Slay.
