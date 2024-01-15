Monday, January 15

Seeing as Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Tonight Show will air a re-run from last week featuring Tina Fey and LaKeith Stanfield. Mitchell Tenpenny performed “We Got History.”

Bush — Tuesday, January 16

Fallon will chat with Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard, and Echo star Alaqua Cox. The band Bush is also scheduled to appear.