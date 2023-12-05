This week, Jimmy Kimmel Live has a lot to offer viewers. Each episode is sure to deliver a comedic punch, especially when politicians are the butt of a joke. But this week’s programming hopes to kick things into overdrive on the musical front, with several musicians are set to appear in varying capacities. Here are the musical guests for Jimmy Kimmel Live this week (December 4 through 8). All performances are subject to change.

No Performer — Monday, December 4, 2023 Today, there won’t be a formal musical performance. However, Somewhere in Queens actor Ray Romano and Bookie star Sebastian Maniscalco will appear as special guests. Joshua Ray Walker — Tuesday, December 5, 2023 The show will have its first musical guest of the week on Tuesday. Budding country music talent Joshua Ray Walker is set to serenade the studio audience. With a new holiday single, “Christmas In Dallas,” and his latest album, What Is It Even?, available on streaming platforms, Walker has options on what to treat the crowd to. Other guests slated to make a cameo on Tuesday’s episode include Leo comedian Bill Burr and Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone.

Grupo Frontera — Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Leave the World Behind actor Mahershala Ali and Past Lives star Greta Lee will sit down for interviews with Kimmel. Mexican rock band Grupo Frontera is the featured performer. Grupo Frontera has collaborated with other Latin stars, such as Bad Bunny. Atarashii Gakko! — Thursday, December 7, 2023 On Thursday, all of the guests are musicians by trade. Adam Levine is set to appear. Halle Bailey will also appear, not to perform her solo debut single, “Angel,” but to discuss her role in the new film version of The Color Purple. The confirmed musical guest for the evening is the girl group Atarashii Gakko!