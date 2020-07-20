All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Joey Badass — The Light Pack EP Joey Badass dropped off his first new music in three years on Friday with his The Light Pack EP. The three tracks show the Brooklyn native delivering what he controversially deemed as his “mumble rap extermination / this is godly interpolation” on the head-nodding “The Light.” Tyla Yaweh — “Stuntin’ On You” Feat. DaBaby Tyla Yaweh and DaBaby are f*ckin up some commas on “Stuntin’ On You,” a Hitmaka-produced track that’s paired with a Chris Villa-directed video which features the two artists peeling down the street in twin sports cars as they rhyme about splurging.

August Alsina — “Entanglement” Feat. Rick Ross August Alsina got with Rick Ross to capitalize on his new entry into the cultural lexicon. “Entanglement” is a sultry, petty track about a relationship where you “know it’s wrong but it feels right.” Most listeners believe the song is aimed at Jada Pinkett-Smith, who admitted an affair with him last week. Jhene Aiko — “Down Again” Feat. Wiz Khalifa One of the most noteworthy tracks from Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo deluxe is the breezy “Down Again” with Wiz Khalifa. The track shows Wiz aiming to “make a chick forget about her man” while Jhene gives him lush backing vocals.

03 Greedo — “Band In Da Basement” (Remix) Feat. Chief Keef & Ron-RonTheProducer Who knows what kind of fire 03 Greedo and Chief Keef could have created together. We got a preview of their chemistry on the remix to “Bands In Da Basement,” a collaboration that Ron-RonTheProducer set up. Chief Keef augments the melodic vibe of the smoky track, reeling off all the creative ways to hide their money. Dame D.O.L.L.A. — “Hometown” Feat. Dreebo NBA star Damian Lillard decided to build a recording booth in his hotel while the NBA is in their bubble. It seems like he’s aiming to follow up where he left off with “Hometown,” where he salutes his come up in his native Oakland as well as his late cousin Brandon “Chef B” Johnson.

Calboy — “Clueless” Chicago’s Calboy is set to jump on the deluxe CD wave with the addendum to his Long Live The Kings project. He offered up a taste of what to expect with “Clueless,” a smooth, melodic track where he declares it’s “back to the basics” and proclaims, “they never knew who we was” before his rap stardom. Lil Bam — “Julio” (Remix) Feat. Rick Ross & Jucee Froot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLdyQnhMFU4&feature=youtu.be Alabama rapper LIl Bam’s “Julio” track is steadily buzzing. He decided to feed the fire with a remix to the flashy track featuring Rick Ross and Jucee Froot. Jucee Froot declares she’s “only comin for the guapo” while Ross reminds us “where I live at it’s bigger than Lowe’s.”