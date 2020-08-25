Jucee Froot Declares Herself A ‘Champion’ On Her Triumphant New Single

Emerging Memphis rapper Jucee Froot has had a star-making 2020, but she’s far from finished. Following up on her previous singles “Girls Kissing Girls” with Juicy J and “Eat Itself” from the Insecure soundtrack, Jucee declares herself a “Champion” with her latest new song. This song hails from the soundtrack for Electronic Arts’ latest Madden NFL installment and fits the theme with an aggressive beat backed by brassy fanfare and sports-themed lyrics from Jucee. “Yeah, yeah, this the winning team,” she boasts. “Six rings with a pinkie ring.”

While that line may apply more to the recent Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, Jucee is still in good company on the football videogame soundtrack. Other high-profile additions to the game’s playlist include Anderson .Paak and Rick Ross on “Cut ‘Em In,” Big KRIT on “Kickoff,” Earthgang on “Powered Up,” and Jack Harlow on “Automatic.”

Jucee’s soundtrack successes this year have been complemented by the release of her ear-catching debut mixtape, Black Sheep, on which she has big-name collaborations with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Juicy J, and Rico Nasty.

Listen to Jucee Froot’s “Champion” above.

Jucee Froot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.