Kanye West’s latest string of attention-grabbing stunts continues. Just a week after legally changing his name to “Ye,” the mercurial producer started wearing a playful but deeply unsettling Halloween mask for public appearances, then debuted a strange, seemingly self-styled haircut — but it doesn’t stop there. As photos from Kanye’s latest Sunday Service on October 31 emerged online, fans noticed yet another new change that will certainly raise a few eyebrows. Not Kanye’s eyebrows, though… because it appears he’s shaved them completely off.

It’s as yet unclear why he would do such a thing — other than, y’know, the whole Kanye of it — but fans have already noticed and begun sharing their impressions.

WHY DID KANYE SHAVE HIS EYEBROWS pic.twitter.com/Vgk6VhAUkA — steez⚡️ (@steeztalksrap) October 31, 2021

kanye shaved his eyebrows off my mans lost it pic.twitter.com/FS7AhDN48I — æləx^ (@peruuwya) November 2, 2021

man why tf kanye out here shaving his eyebrows pic.twitter.com/85ZipvZ74G — halloween grid (@turbografxx) October 31, 2021

kanye really shaved his eyebrows what the pic.twitter.com/GfrTZzuf1S — cass 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@ScrewCass) October 31, 2021

Kanye with shaved eyebrows ain’t real. He can’t hurt you.

Kanye with shaved eyebrows: pic.twitter.com/KyANhjbkho — Paris Hilton do Oeste 🦋 (@yesvaleriamelo) November 2, 2021

Kanye’s thought process: “maybe if I shave my eyebrows, I’ll be cool like Goku when he was a super saiyan 3” pic.twitter.com/nPPvRaSwoU — 💤𝐑𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐊𝐞𝐧 💤|| CEO of Sailor Moon (@RyloKen67) November 2, 2021

The move certainly appears to have been inspired in part by the controversial guest Kanye brought to the latest edition of Sunday Service, Marilyn Manson. Kanye seems to have developed a soft spot for the disgraced rocker over the past few months. After Manson was accused of sexual assault and several other musicians distanced themselves from him in the wake of his arrest for that assault, Kanye brought him out to the third Donda listening event in Chicago along with DaBaby, who was also under fire for making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in Miami. Ye even added Manson to the final version of his album, and now, it looks like he’s even starting to take on some of Manson’s styling tips — for better or worse.