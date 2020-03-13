The last week or so has seen a number of festivals opt to postpone or shut down operation for the upcoming summer festival season thanks to the Coronavirus. Among these include SXSW, Ultra Music Festival, Coachella, Big Ears Festival, and BUKU Music + Art Project. Some festivals have yet to announce a decision for their upcoming showcases while others have decided not to pull the plug just yet. One of those is the UK’s Glastonbury Festival. The festival is pushing forward with their festival plans, and on Thursday they announced the fourth and final headliner, along with other performers for its 50th Anniversary festival set for June 24 through 28.

Before today, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Diana Ross had been confirmed as headliners for this year’s festival, with rumors swirling that Kendrick Lamar would be the fourth and final headliner. Today, the folks at Glastonbury Festival revealed that was true. There will also be performances from Anderson Paak, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Charlie XCX, Danny Brown, Earthgang, FKA Twigs, Tones And I, and more.

In announcing the full lineup, Glastonbury Festival also addressed concerns about the Coronavirus. “No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now,” they said in an Instagram post. “But we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣”

Check out the lineup for the 2020 Glastonbury Festival above.