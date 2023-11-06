Here Are The LA3C Festival Set Times For 2023

We’re less than one week away from the 2023 LA3C Food And Music Festival taking over downtown Los Angeles. The headliners will be Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock, while other notable acts include Questlove, Robert Glasper, Flying Lotus, and even Fred Armisen.

Will Questlove’s set have any crossover with his notably elite private playlists? Will Armisen finally do Ringo Starr cosplay? Who knows! But whatever these artists have in store will happen across six venues from Friday, November 10, and Sunday, November 12: Theatre at Ace Hotel, The Palace Theatre, The Orpheum Theatre, The Los Angeles Theatre, Marketplace on Main, and Bazaar on Broadway.

Across all three days, doors will open at 2 p.m. local time. On Friday, Flying Lotus is due at the Theatre at Ace Hotel at 9:30 p.m., followed by Armisen at The Palace Theatre at 10:15 p.m., and Kamasi Washington at The Los Angeles Theatre from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Questlove is scheduled to perform at Marketplace on Main at 8 p.m., while Badu is set for The Orpheum Theatre at 10 p.m., Robert Glasper can be found at Theatre at Ace Hotel at 10:30 p.m., and Nick Hakim gets The Palace Theatre at 11 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule features Herbie Hancock at the Theatre at Ace Hotel at 8:45 p.m. and Marc Rebillet at The Palace Theatre at 9:30 p.m.

See the full LA3C schedule below, and find more information here.