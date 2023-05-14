Lil Durk is almost healed from the past traumas of losing his friends and family to gun violence, or so his forthcoming album’s title suggests. But, unfortunately, in hip-hop, beef is what moves the promotional needle forward. The rapper has had his fair share of high-profile feuds, including longstanding tension with NBA YoungBoy and social media disputes with Tekashi 69 and Soulja Boy. Still, Durk alleges that he has been offered money to participate in a few. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Labels try to pay me to beef. I just can’t fake it. I’m different. I’m him. Unpredictable.”

Labels try to pay me to beef I just can’t fake it I’m different I’m him unpredictable — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 12, 2023

Later in the day, he returned to the platform to post, “Automatic support get y’all munyun (money) together all that other cap is bap,” many fans believing that Durk was closing out his initial post.

Automatic support get yall munyun together all that other cap is bap — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 13, 2023

Over the past few years, the “All My Life” rapper has begun to publicize his advocacy work. While some have criticized his motives, Durk has maintained that it is to showcase his positive work, highlighting that he is much more than the beef he’s been linked to. Some of those efforts included meeting with his hometown Chicago’s mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, to discuss programs for the city’s children. Another was the formation of his HBCU-focused scholarship.