Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 3.

Tuesday, December 4

Sasha Sloan @ Moroccan Lounge [Sold Out]

Singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan has penned music for some of the biggest names in the music industry including Camila Cabello, Tinashe, John Legend. Now, fans of the sad girl artist can watch her live before she embarks on her tour February of next year.

Nothing, Nowhere @ The Glass House [Tickets]

After taking a seat back to handle up on his anxiety and depression, buzzing rapper Nothing, Nowhere is making his return. He’s bringing GothBoiClique’s Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Smrtdth, and St. Panther with him.

Tessa Violet @ Troubadour [Tickets]

Tessa Violet might be known for her YouTube channel but now, the rising indie-pop artist is selling out shows. A chance to watch Tessa perform “Crush” and her latest, “Bad Idea,” awaits.

Wednesday, December 5

Lauren Sanderson @ The Lodge Room [Tickets]

Up-and-coming recording artist Lauren Sanderson is making waves with her infectious singles “The Only One” and “Shut Em Up” off her EP Don’t Panic. Her sound takes elements of trap music, sealed with high-energy pop vibes, and she performs it all with intense swagger.

Thursday, December 6

6lack & Tierra Whack @ Novo [Tickets]

R&B artist 6lack released his sophomore effort East Atlanta Love Letter back in September as the follow-up to his Grammy Award-nominated debut album, Free 6lack. Last year he opened for Bruno Mars, and this year he’s tapping in with the amazing, creative singer Tierra Whack for his own trek.

Metro Boomin @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Innovative hip-hop producer Metro Boomin is fresh off the release of his Billboard 200 No. 11 debut album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The project features new songs from an all-high profile guest list such as “No Complaints” with Drake and Offset as well as “10 Freaky Girls” with 21 Savage.

Friday, December 7

Nine Inch Nails @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Nine Inch Nails’ Cold And Dark And Infinite tour has made it’s way to Los Angeles for four dates. Their ninth studio album Bad Witch was released this summer in June to which we called a “thrilling and visceral end to a truly unexpected, late-career artistic resurgence from Nine Inch Nails.”

John Maus @ Hollywood Forever [Sold Out]

Minnesota musician John Maus released his album Addendum in April, following up to 2017’s Screen Memories. Catch Maus in the flesh.

Saturday, December 8

Peter Bjorn & John @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Peter Bjorn & John‘s Darker Days dropped in October and now here’s a chance to catch the Swedish duo live. These are the same guys who gave all the vibes to “Let’s Call It Off,” from Drake’s 2009 So Far Gone mixtape.

Shad @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Shad, or Shad K, is a Toronto rapper who hosts the the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series Hip-Hop Evolution on HBO. His sixth studio album A Short Story About A War was released in October and includes his single “The Fool Pt. 3 (Frame Of Mind)” with Kaytranada.

Sunday, December 9

Valee @ Los Globos [Tickets]

GOOD Music rapper Valee‘s unique lyrical style has been quickly adopted by the industry since his music has gained in popularity. Known for his song “Womp Womp,” the Chicago rapper can also be heard spitting with Pusha T on his song “Miami.”

Stevie Wonder @ Staples Center [Tickets]

It’s the Christmas season and Stevie Wonder is spreading holiday cheer with his House Full of Toys 22nd Annual Benefit Concert, where he will be performing. There will be plenty of surprise guests at this one.