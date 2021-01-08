Tyla Yaweh’s “All The Smoke” video featuring Gunna and Wiz Khalifa is a wild, Fast-And-Furious-inspired ride that finds the three rappers trading bars at a test course and counting up their score after a well-executed heist. The clip opens with the masked rappers fleeing a bank vault in an 18-wheeler before switching scenes to the driving course, where finely-tuned racing machines burn rubber and run rings around the rappers while they perform their verses.

Yaweh, who’s in the process of rolling out his upcoming album, Rager Boy, previously worked with Wiz Khalifa in 2020 on the “High Right Now” remix from his debut mixtape Heart Full Of Rage. He kicked off the rollout for Rager Boy late last year with “Tommy Lee” featuring his mentor Post Malone, with whom he also performed at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Having Malone as his benefactor has helped him to increase his profile, leading to collaborations with DaBaby and Dame D.O.L.L.A. on his single “Stuntin’ On You” and its remix, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gunna and Wiz Khalifa enjoyed successful 2020s as well, with Gunna featuring on the breakout Internet Money single “Lemonade” after releasing his Wunna album and Wiz starting up a delivery-only restaurant and maintaining a steady stream of mixtapes throughout the year, including the Big Pimpin tape released on his birthday.

Watch the “All The Smoke” video above.

