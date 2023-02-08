The 65th annual Grammy Awards this past weekend were filled with several historic moments. Not only did actor and producer extraordinaire Viola Davis earn the coveted EGOT title, but multi-hyphenated talent Beyoncé became the most-awarded winner of all time, as well as the first Black woman to win in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album. Well, the flowers for Mrs. Knowles-Carter are still coming in as melodic rapper Smino pays homage to her award-winning catalog in his latest song.

Sampling Beyoncé’s 2003 single “Me Myself And I,” the St. Louis native’s newest track, “Smi Myself And I,” is the lead song off his forthcoming mixtape, She Already Decided 2, the follow-up to the namesake project released in 2020 that’s set to drop on 4/20. On the track, Smino comfortably fixes into the heartbreak pocket Beyoncé set on the inspiration track.

In typical Smino fashion, he cleverly sprinkles several witty metaphors throughout the track, even subtle nods to Queen Bey herself as the track opens, rapping, “I only look up to my Visine / Smi myself and Irene / I be / In the cut like IV / Jim Carey da Nina Simone so bro gone let freedom ring / Whoever carry my semen gone go on and become Big Queen.”

The video for the song directed by The Film Lord captures candid tour footage of Smino and friends as his co-headlining live experience with JID, Luv Is 4ever, continues to sell out across the country. Smino may receive love at each stop but based on the track’s lyrics it is the type of love he’s looking for.

Listen to ‘Smi Myself And I’ above.