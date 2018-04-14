Oh Boy Records/Sub Pop/RCA

It’s been a long and sometimes joyless ride for Tinashe over the past few years as her new album Joyride faced delay after delay. Now, the world is done being patient, because it no longer has to: The album is finally out, and it’s proven itself to be worth the wait. Meanwhile, John Prine continues his run of greatness even at 71-years-old, King Tuff has produced one of the year’s most mystical and far-our albums, and Young Thug dropped some newness on us out of nowhere.

Tinashe — Joyride

After days and weeks and months and years of waiting, Joyride has finally found its way into the world, and I’m glad it did. Rihanna almost sang the album’s title track, and although you can hear how RiRi’s voice would have worked here, Tinashe is more than capable of doing the smoldering song justice herself. She also recruited Ty Dolla Sign and French Montana for “Me So Bad,” a bouncy album highlight that came just in time for summer.

