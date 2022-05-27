The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Russ, Rico Nasty, Sean Paul, Kamaiyah, Wale, and more. It’s another light week in terms of major releases, but there are a lot of gems that may have passed you by if that weren’t the case. Thus, this is a welcome reprieve from the exhaustion from the middle of April to the middle of May. Let’s enjoy it while we can. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 27, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Sean Paul — Scorcha Who could ever turn down new music from a legend? Sean Paul returns with his eighth studio album, Scorcha. Though he’s nearly 50, the Kingston artist is very tapped into the times with a bop like “Only Fanz” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Paul even got Gwen Stefani back outside for “Light My Fire” also starring the fast-rising Shenseea. Perfect Memorial Day Weekend energy.

Kamaiyah — Divine Timing Kamaiyah is back with a 7-song offering titled Divine Timing featuring Sada Baby, Cash Kidd, and Da Boii, previously featured in the column for the single “F.W.I” on this project. If you know anything about Kamaiyah, then it shouldn’t surprise you she is rapping with a purpose here, fitting in time for both fun and vulnerability. Jayson Cash– Read The Room New Atlantic signee Jayson Cash wants us to Read The Room. After all that he’s endured, the title is apt and each song aligns with it in some way. “Priority” featuring Blxst handles awareness within a romantic relationship, and “With The Homies” is all about not bothering him when he is with his crew. Cash raps with clarity and the Carson, California DNA oozes through the production and diction.

Maino & Jim Jones– The Lobby Boyz Jim Jones has truly emerged as an admirable rapper over the years, and his consistency in releases is astounding. The best part is he isn’t afraid to spar either, linking up with Maino for The Lobby Boyz. “Praying” is an immediate standout, with Maino and Jones trading lines on the hook and a short but solid Benny The Butcher verse. Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Styles P, and Dave East also appear on the project, but the most enjoyable linkup comes in “King Of The City’ featuring fast-rising star Capella Grey on the chorus. It’s big New York energy, meaning confidence galore, spanning across multiple eras. Rick Hyde — Stima Rick Hyde dropped off eight new records with his project Stima featuring Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, Loveboat Luciano, and Jonezy. Whether you’ve got a decent-timed car ride or an upcoming gym session, these brutal bars are bound to motivate you to do something.

Le$ — L E Dolla Le$ handles his latest project L E Dolla by his lonesome. These ten new tracks follow his last album E30 from December 2021. Singles/Videos

Wale — “The Trip (Downtown)” This is a new release depending on who you ask. Wale’s classic project More About Nothing was officially added to streaming services at the end of April, but as we know, sample clearance issues often ruin the songs we loved a while back and are excited to hear again. Thankfully, Wale and his team did what needed to be done as “Downtown” by SWV was cleared, and “The Trip (Downtown)” can be properly enjoyed. It also serves as yet another reminder that when it comes to samples, flips, and interpolations, Wale is among the elite. Fredo Bang — “Hard For U” Fredo Bang rolls out the proverbial red carpet for his lady in “Hard 4 U,” scooping her up from the airport to hop in a private jet. Though it’s admirable he’s rapping sweet nothings to his lady, a few lines are laughable or even cringy. “I might buy a ring and lock you down like a white cop” and “That pussy like mashed potatoes” are just two examples of this, but it’s the chorus that takes the cake. “My d*** only get hard for you.” Hey, you have to admire Fredo’s willingness to be unfiltered with his love right? Right?

Russ ft. Ktlyn — “Handsomer (Remix)” Russ puts forth a huge effort to make music videos matter beyond the sales again with the full-length “Handsomer (Remix)” starring comedian Tiffany Haddish and rap legend Snoop Dogg. Haddish makes fun of the names of drinks being offered at the event before trying to pursue the party host Russ, who acknowledges having money makes him more desirable — and he’s okay with it. Featured artist Ktlyn admits that though she has her own money she would like to spend a man’s first in the opening verse. As if it can’t get any funnier than Haddish pretending she knows Russ’s music, the “Losin Control” artist gives her a fake number that belongs to none other than Uncle Snoop, who is not pleased by the random call. DreamDoll ft. French Montana — “Ice Cream Dream” Well, it would not be surprising if DreamDoll just became everyone’s favorite ice cream truck driver after her new video for “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana. Where else can you get a snow cone and some free bars? French Montana joins the fun, referencing how he needs that “Jada p****” that will have him “slap a n****” and giving a nod to Zendaya and Euphoria. Only French. All of this happens over a sample of the classic “Ice Cream” by Raekwon featuring Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, and Method Man. Dreezy — “LA Leakers Freestyle” Dreezy stops by LA Leakers once again to drop confident bars over Kanye West’s “Clique.” A dual-threat, she’s been embracing the rapper within lately, alongside the release of Hitgirl alongside Hit-Boy. She likens herself to the Golden State Warriors and tells the story of going toe-to-toe with Ye in the studio before joining Dreamville in 2019 during their Revenge Of The Dreamers III camp. In summation, Dreezy makes it look easy.

K Camp — “Woozie” K Camp keeps it simple in the “Woozie” visual, turning up alongside his homies in the midst of strobe lights which can certainly make one feel like the title of this song. Camp is sure to highlight the women present as well, with multiple isolated scenes of them dancing and showing off their bodies. If the lights won’t knock you out, these women’s moves might. Tony Shhnow– “Keep In Touch” With a font similar to that of a BET 106 & Park video following a nostalgia-inducing graphic, it is clear Tony Shhnow is trying to trigger something with his new video for “Keep In Touch.” He raps in what appears to be a pool hall he has all to himself about his palms itching and a woman who only wants sex from him. The one-minute, 49-second video is short but gets his multiple points across.