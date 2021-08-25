After a bit of a wait, Trippie Redd dropped his fourth album, Trip At Knight, last weekend, which featured the likes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Polo G, SoFaygo, Ski Mask The Slump God, XXXTentacion, BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, and Icewear Vezzo. Now he’s released the video for one of its tracks, “Supernatural.”

It finds Trippie and by his crew at a late-night gathering. The rapper and his friends take over a parking lot, with cars doing donuts and high-precision drifts.

The release of Trip At Knight didn’t come without some drama. On “Betrayal,” guest Drake used his guest verse to seemingly diss Kanye West, with whom he’s been feuding for quite some time. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go,” Drake raps. “Ye ain’t changin’ shi*t for me, it’s set in stone / Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.” The apparent re-emergence of their beef delighted Rick Ross, who said, “I love it.”

You can watch the “Supernatural” video above.

Trip At Knight is out now via 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.