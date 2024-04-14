Is there anybody left in Drake’s corner? Ever since Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar dropped “Like That,” it seems like all of his once tight-knit rap relationships have dwindled.

While it is adorable to know that his mother and father firmly stand behind Drake, others such as NAV, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Asap Rocky, and Ja Morant have all taken shots at him. Hell, following J. Cole’s apology to Lamar, supporters feel that he has even turned his back on Drake.

Following his set at Coachella 2024, fans believe Tyler The Creator has also picked a side. Yesterday (April 13), Tyler opened with an explosive stunt during his set. Viewers at home took to X (formerly Twitter) to rave about the stunt. After the clip went viral, others speculated that Tyler pulled inspiration from Metro Boomin’s 2018 album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, cover.

I’m dead he recreated the Metro album cover 💀💀 https://t.co/QXc5W0Vlz6 pic.twitter.com/7mO5AGlvCn — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) April 14, 2024

Hip-hop editor Aaron Williams stressed the grandiose production in his review. “He shocked fans right at the outset with a high-flying stunt that saw him enter the stage like a human rocket blasting through the side of a camper van,” he wrote. “The move immediately set a tone that he somehow maintained through a procession of guests and a three-act set structure that demonstrated the thought and care he puts into all of his works.”

With Tyler The Recreator trending across the platform, others pointed out that he might have shaded Drake later in the set.

Tyler the Recreator — SWITCHBLADE (@switchblade363) April 14, 2024

While performing alongside special guests Asap Rocky and Childish Gambino, users online claimed to have heard him say: “You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n****. I don’t know why; I gotta go to therapy to figure it out.”

However, it is unclear who Tyler was referring to. For now, Drake and Tyler’s friendship seems steady.

TYLER, THE CREATOR x A$AP ROCKY AT COACHELLA 🔥 "You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n**** too” — Tyler 😭 pic.twitter.com/BX4GEEZiRR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 14, 2024