Vince Staples Is Holding A Free Screening Of His Netflix Show At Los Angeles’ Brain Dead Studios

While Vince Staples has a bit of a reputation for being a mischief-maker, the rollout for his upcoming Netflix series The Vince Staples Show has shown that he’s taking this endeavor seriously. After spending the past few weeks heavily promoting the show on his social media accounts and even going out into the streets to proselytize its eventual realease on February 15, he’s making sure that everyone gets a chance to see it — even those without Netflix accounts.

“The streets saying they don’t have @Netflix accounts but don’t you fret,” he wrote on Twitter. “We doing a FREE screening for the trenches of Los Angeles !!! Follow the link to link and build. AND WE GOT POPCORN.”

The streets saying they don’t have @Netflix accounts but don’t you fret. We doing a FREE screening for the trenches of Los Angeles !!! Follow the link to link and build. AND WE GOT POPCORN ❗️ https://t.co/IQvYBKkbh5 — vince (@vincestaples) February 6, 2024

The screening will take place next Monday, February 12 at 7 pm at Brain Dead Studios on Fairfax Ave. The one-screen theater has been a fixture of the community for a very long time (Uproxx attended the premiere of Guapdad 4000’s short film Stoop Kid there a couple of years ago).

The Vince Staples Show has its origins as a series of YouTube shorts the Long Beach rapper used to debut new music. Only two episodes of the original concept were produced before Netflix picked up the miniseries, which follows Vince through a series of day-in-the-life vignettes showcasing his wry humor and the unexpected zaniness of being a semi-famous rapper.

The Vince Staples Show premieres on Netflix on 2/15.