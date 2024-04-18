Will Tyler The Creator Have Surprise Guests At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?

Last Saturday, April 13, Tyler The Creator fulfilled his years-long dream of performing as a Coachella headliner. His jam-packed set “showed what a headliner is supposed to be,” according to a review from Uproxx’s Aaron Williams.

Tyler brought out ASAP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), and Kali Uchis. It would be weird to go from four guests in Weekend 1 to zero guests in Weekend 2. Anything is possible, of course, but the safe money is probably on Tyler The Creator, indeed, featuring surprise guests during his Weekend 2 headlining set at Coachella 2024 on Saturday, April 20.

Earlier this week, Coachella revealed the setlist schedule for Weekend 2, and Tyler The Creator is penciled in to hit the Coachella Stage at 11:40 p.m. PST. On setlist.fm, fans estimated that Tyler’s Weekend 1 set lasted from 11:40 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT.