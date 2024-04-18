Weekend 1 of Coachella 2024 brought out all the stars, as the annual festival is known to do. The 2024 lineup possessed enough star power on its own, but Weekend 1 also saw several notable surprise performances across all three days. Headlining sets delivered by Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat were especially impressive, so the bar is high for Coachella 2024 Weekend 2.
Will Tyler The Creator Have Surprise Guests At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?
Last Saturday, April 13, Tyler The Creator fulfilled his years-long dream of performing as a Coachella headliner. His jam-packed set “showed what a headliner is supposed to be,” according to a review from Uproxx’s Aaron Williams.
Tyler brought out ASAP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), and Kali Uchis. It would be weird to go from four guests in Weekend 1 to zero guests in Weekend 2. Anything is possible, of course, but the safe money is probably on Tyler The Creator, indeed, featuring surprise guests during his Weekend 2 headlining set at Coachella 2024 on Saturday, April 20.
Earlier this week, Coachella revealed the setlist schedule for Weekend 2, and Tyler The Creator is penciled in to hit the Coachella Stage at 11:40 p.m. PST. On setlist.fm, fans estimated that Tyler’s Weekend 1 set lasted from 11:40 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT.