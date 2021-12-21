All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw several upbeat jams from today’s top stars. FKA Twigs kicked off a new era with a collaboration with The Weeknd, Jhene Aiko shared her version of a holiday jingle, and Joe Jonas fired off some inspiration in the form of a new single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

FKA Twigs, The Weeknd — “Tears In The Club” FKA Twigs officially kicked off a new era of music this week with the empowering breakup anthem “Tears In The Club” with The Weeknd. The new single is her version of a revved-up club banger. Over a thunderous beat, Twigs sings of trying to rid herself of a toxic relationship by dancing at a club — but still ending up in tears anyway. “I’m always pushing to level up to MY best self, and I’ve pushed so hard to find my capri sun,” Twigs said alongside the new track, “I’m so proud of this music.” Jhene Aiko — “Wrap Me Up” Jhene Aiko offered her fans a gift for the holidays in the form of the loved-up single “Wrap Me Up.” The sparkling tune isn’t quite the traditional holiday jingle, rather it’s a sultry ballad about missing her boo during the holiday season. But it still features classic elements of a Christmas song, like airy bells and light piano keys.

Joe Jonas — “Go It Alone” Joe Jonas penned the upbeat anthem “Go It Alone” for the soundtrack to the upcoming animated film Rumble. The movie is set in a world where gentle monsters regularly participate in sports, including wrestling. Combining electric guitars and shining melodies, the song speaks to the importance of giving your dreams your all. Rebecca Black, Slayyyter — “Read My Mind” This week, hyperpop icons Rebecca Black and Slayyyter teamed up for the wildly energetic single “Read My Mind.” The collaboration flexes the strength of both singers, combining hard-edged electric guitars with soaring melodies to craft a song that expertly combines elements of rock and pop alike. “Slayyyter has been one of my favorite artists over the past few years and I loved every second of making this song with her,” Black said. “After perfecting this song over the course of a year, its magic, it’s fantastical and everything I’d hoped for to kick off this new era.”

Camilo — “Pesadilla” Not only is Colombian singer Camilo known for his epic mustache, but he’s also known for crafting traditional love songs with a modern twist. His latest, “Pesadilla,” is no different. The song starts slow, as Camilo serenades listeners with a similar acoustic guitar. But soon after, a fun and funky beat drops, turning the song up a notch and taking it to new and unexpected heights. Steve Aoki, Global Dan — “Stars Don’t Shine” Award-winning EDM artist Steve Aoki teamed up with east coast melodic rapper Global Dan for the infectious new single “Stars Don’t Shine.” The dance-ready track puts Global Dan’s auto-tuned flow at the forefront of the track while Aoki’s resonating beat drops and quick-tempoed synths craft a song that will definitely get anyone in a pumped-up mood.