Billie Eilish became an icon before turning 20, influencing music, fashion, and everything in between. Her breakout is equally associated with her green hair and “Ocean Eyes.” She broke the internet in March 2021 by debuting a blonde look, which she recently told Highsnobiety “didn’t feel sexy for one second,” and the seven-time Grammy winner became the youngest-ever Met Gala co-chair later that year.

“When I meet people who don’t care about clothing — what they wear and how they wear it — it boggles my mind,” Eilish said elsewhere in her new Highsnobiety cover story, adding, “There’s a performative nature to fashion week that really pisses me off, because I’m like, ‘Please pay attention to the clothes.'”

Eilish expressed a similar sentiment at this year’s Met Gala in May, telling Emma Chamberlain that “judging” was her favorite part of the annual event. “I love to judge,” she said. “Judging doesn’t have to be bad.”

With Highsnobiety Editor-In-Chief Willa Bennett, Eilish elaborated on her style. The Happier Than Ever artist said she feels “sexier when I dress masculine” and can now see how her natural preferences have incidentally benefitted her business strategy.

“I think that people have taken me more seriously because I’ve had this more masculine [way of dressing] throughout my career,” she said. “If I had been more feminine and girly, people would’ve been a lot less respectful of me.”

Eilish became PETA’s 2021 Person Of The Year after only agreeing to wear an Oscar De La Renta gown if the designer agreed to stop using animal fur moving forward. She also pushes sustainable fashion forward with Nike. She has designed and dropped Air Jordans made from recycled and vegan materials.

See images from Eilish’s Highsnobiety cover spread below.