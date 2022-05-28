Camila Cabello 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
Getty Image
Pop

Camila Cabello Was Seemingly Boo’d At The UEFA Champions League Final And Fans Are Confused Why

After more than a hundred matches between teams all over the country, the UEFA Champions League held its final matchup today. Liverpool from the English Premier League and Real Madrid from La Liga are facing off today for the championship title. Prior to the start of the game, Camila Cabello took over the stadium floor for a vibrant performance. The tracks she played, which included “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, were both from her recently released third album Familia. While her set looked good, fans in attendance at the stadium felt like otherwise.

Once Camila finished her performance prior to the matchup between Liverpool and Real Madrid, it appeared that she was met with boos from those in attendance. Many were surprised and taken aback by the response from fans as they questioned why Camila was boo’d. It appeared that fans might have grown tiresome as the game was already a half-hour behind schedule during Camila’s performance. There’s also the possibility that fans were just uninterested in Camila’s set, as some noted on social media.

Nonetheless, Camila’s performance at the UEFA Champions League final continues what’s been an impressive year for the singer. She previously performed on Saturday Night Live and covered The Killers in an appearance on Carpool Karaoke. She’s also released videos for “Psychofreak” with Willow and “Hasta Los Dientes” with Maria Becerra.

You can view clips from Camila’s UEFA Champions League performance above and reactions from fans below.

