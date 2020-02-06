After a rough few years struggling with her addiction issues, that included an overdose, Demi Lovato is healthy and working again in 2020. The star performed her stunning, heartbreaking new single “Anyone” at the Grammys, sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl (though it was reportedly a bit intimidating), and is now going to be the host of her own talk show.

Female-hosted talk shows are notoriously short-lived in the TV industry, but this one might have the to muscle through, it’s being launched with Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform that’s is set to launch in April. Variety reports that Dem’s show, which is “provisionally” titled “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,” the star will “conduct candid, unfiltered conversations with both expert and celebrity guests. The show is slated to explore topics such as activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.”

In a statement given to Variety about the show, Demi said she’s excited to have frank conversations in a public forum. “I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” she said. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Demi will also be executive producing the show with Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth, and Adam Greener.