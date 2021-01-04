Justin Bieber Revives His ‘Feud’ With Tom Cruise And The Rock Weighs In

A year-and-a-half ago, Justin Bieber started an unexpected feud when he tweeted at Tom Cruise, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down.” Bieber later insisted he was just joking around, saying, “I don’t know him. He’s tight. The story is I saw an interview with him, and he was just on my mind. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

Well, it looks like Cruise was on Bieber’s mind again over the weekend, as he invoked the feud on Instagram. Sharing a photo of himself as a boxer in his recent “Anyone” video, Bieber wrote, “Tom Cruise is toast.”

The comments were filled with support from some recognizable names, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who referenced the Rocky movies and wrote, “‘You’re gonna eat lightning and crap thunder’ go get em bro.” Bieber collaborator Benny Blanco also chimed in, “def knocking me out in the first round.”

The end of Bieber’s 2020 seems to have been up and down. He confronted fans who bully his wife Hailey Bieber and took exception to his Grammy nominations, but he also collaborated with Shawn Mendes and performed at the People’s Choice Awards.