The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday night, November 20. The Super Bowl LVII rematch will double as a Kelce family affair, as Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, All-Pro Eagles center Jason Kelce, will once again share a football field. Arrowhead was also supposed to be the site of the first-ever meeting between Kelce’s parents and Taylor Swift’s parents, as exclusively reported by Entertainment Tonight on November 15.

However, Swift will no longer be at the Chiefs-Eagles game on Monday night. This might be the rare instance in which someone is bummed to be missing out on scheduled family time during Thanksgiving week.

On Saturday, November 18, Swift was forced to postpone her The Eras Tour concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil from Saturday to Monday, November 20.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift wrote and posted to her since-expired Instagram Story. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Despite Swift recently acknowledging she is “never beating the sorcery allegations,” she cannot physically be in two places at once, so her rescheduled Rio show will prevent her from supporting Kelce at a game for the fifth time this NFL season. It is unclear whether Donna and Ed Kelce will still meet Andrea and Scott Swift at the game, however.

Kelce and Swift soft-launched their relationship when Swift attended the Chiefs’ 41-10 beatdown of the Chicago Bears on September 24, and we have all lived so many lives since — from ketchup and seemingly ranch to Swift’s “Karma” lyric change and Kelce’s resurfaced tweets.