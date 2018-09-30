Will Heath for NBC

For better or worse, this month’s teleccast of the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was basically a practice run for the new season of Saturday Night Live. Co-head writers Michel Che and Colin Jost served as the show’s co-hosts, many current and former cast members showed up for an odd opening musical number, and god himself, Lorne Michaels, served as executive producer. The question is, did the Emmys operation prepare them for this weekend’s SNL premiere with Adam Driver and Kanye West?

Yes and no.

Che and Jost’s latest “Weekend Update” was jam-packed with relevance. Driver, who previously hosted the January 16, 2016 episode from season 41, was yet again perfectly willing and able to do whatever the writers threw at him. And Michaels, in a repeat of Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller’s surprise cameos last year, evidently flexed his considerable power and influence in order to enlist Matt Damon’s help with the cold open.

Unfortunately, most of the relevance in “Weekend Update” had nothing to do with Che or Jost, not everything the writers had for Driver was great, and Damon’s turn as Brett Kavanaugh — which was brilliantly funny — set an impossible bar for the rest of the episode. Even so, despite suffering from many of the same issues that have plagued SNL in recent years, the Driver-hosted premiere was still populated with plenty of memorable sketches and moments. Here are the five that stood out most.

The Brett Kavanaugh hearing cold open

Matt Damon’s name was a top trending topic on Twitter for much of last night and this morning. Not because the actor had said another dumb thing (or things) about the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, but rather due to his fantastic performance as Brett Kavanaugh during the cold open, which spoofed Thursday’s televised hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. From the Supreme Court nominee’s apparent penchant for boozing to his “beautiful, creepy calendars,” Damon knocks it out of the park.