Comedy Now: ‘Nathan For You’ Is No More, But Nathan Fielder Isn’t Done

Comedy Central

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Nathan for You is no more

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this week, Comedy Central confirmed that Nathan Fielder had decided to end his critically-acclaimed series Nathan for You after four seasons. It was a sad bit of news for the comedy television world, especially after the fourth season (and now series) finale “Finding Frances,” in which Fielder pulled off one of his greatest and most surreal stunts ever. Yet despite the fact that Nathan for You will not go on to make a fifth season, that doesn’t mean Fielder himself is done. He directed episodes of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?