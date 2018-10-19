Comedy Now: ‘Nathan For You’ Is No More, But Nathan Fielder Isn’t Done

10.19.18

Nathan for You is no more

Earlier this week, Comedy Central confirmed that Nathan Fielder had decided to end his critically-acclaimed series Nathan for You after four seasons. It was a sad bit of news for the comedy television world, especially after the fourth season (and now series) finale “Finding Frances,” in which Fielder pulled off one of his greatest and most surreal stunts ever. Yet despite the fact that Nathan for You will not go on to make a fifth season, that doesn’t mean Fielder himself is done. He directed episodes of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?

