While hasn’t released an album in almost ten years, 50 Cent is still an active member in the music community and it’s something that clear in his Power series. 50 Cent’s responsible for the theme songs in Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. He’s also recruiting musicians like Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Kendrick Lamar, and Jeremih for acting roles. That list expanded thanks to the most recent episode of Power Book IV: Force which featured rapper Freddie Gibbs.

What Is Freddie Gibbs Doing In ‘Power?’

Freddie Gibbs plays Cousin Buddy, a crazy and unpredictable drug kingpin from Gary, Indiana where the rapper himself is actually from. Cousin Buddy is introduced when Jenard decides to step out of CBI and set up a drug operation in Gary. Cousin Buddy and Jenard’s first interaction is filled with tension as the pair are known to be hotheads. Luckily, thanks to their desire to make money, Cousin Buddy and Jenard are able to put their egos aside and get to business.

Freddie celebrated the new role which a post a Twitter, writing, “Let’s f**kin go!!!!! #Power #Force [rabbit emoji].”

New episodes of STARZ’s ‘Power Book IV: Force’ are available to watch on Sunday at 12:00am EST.