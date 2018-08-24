LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball’s Coach In Lithuania Claims The Family Tried ‘Destroying The Club’

While Lonzo Ball was navigating the landscape of the NBA as a rookie, his brothers were trying to figure out life as professional basketball players in Lithuania. As a refresher, LaVar Ball pulled LiAngelo out of school at UCLA following a shoplifting incident in China. This came a few months after he pulled LaMelo out of high school in California because he wasn’t a fan of the new coach.

The pair needed a place to play, so they agreed to terms with BC Prienai-Skycop in Lithuania. As for how that went, well, they had some really good games, but on the whole, it didn’t sound like anyone had an especially good time with the arrangement. This was also true of the team’s coach, Virginijus Seskus, who once called LaMelo a “little chipmunk.”

Well as it turns out, Seskus liked the arrangement less than he let on. Seskus spoke out about coaching the Ball brothers and dealing with the Ball family, going as far as to say he believed they tried “destroying the club.”

