All The Best New Hip-Hop Releases From August 2018

There was a bevy of high-quality releases this month. Astroworld was undoubtedly the best and most discussed album of the last days of summer and for good reason. But that said, Bas’ Milky Way is a smooth listen ripe for summer nights, YG’s Stay Dangerous is full of slappers, and Trippie Redd dropped off a little something for everyone on his studio debut. There was also a Kamikaze release from Eminem, and Amine, who dropped his OnePointFive project out of nowhere. In between, there was a slew of quality work from veterans and upstarts alike:

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Travis Scott was out to create an “undeniable” follow-up to 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing Mcknight, and he undoubtedly did. The lush, polished, atmospheric soundscape of Astroworld is the highlight of his trap opus, with beats like “Stargazing,” “Sicko Mode,” exemplifying that La Flare put every effort into creating a fire project. With over 50 writer and other musical collaborators, Astroworld is a full-scale assault on the misconceptions and disparagements of the trap music subgenre. Even if the average detractor doesn’t think trap artists are musicians, Travis got with a who’s who of music to contribute to the project in myriad fashion.

From Stevie Wonder’s harmonica play and Earth, Wind and Fire’s vocalist Phillip Bailey’s vocals on “Stop Trying To Be God” to the iconic triumvirate of Pharell, Weeknd, and Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker on “Skeleton,” Travis curated a sonic masterpiece that exemplifies the musicality of trap on a level that will be hard to match. Then, in a bid to further thumb his nose at the haters, he finished off the album with “Coffee Bean,” a smooth change of pace from the melodic moodiness that shows him dropping bars. He proved he could drop music with a more traditionalist approach if he wanted to — but why would he if he can continue to push the boundaries of hip-hop into the astros?

Mac Miller, Swimming

You’ve likely heard the adages: The measure of a person is how they overcome pitfalls, and so on. For young veteran Mac Miller, those pitfalls arose after a rough breakup and a troubling drunk driving incident. But on his latest album, he was Swimming with his head above water, fully fixated on delivering the best music of his life.

The Pittsburgh rhymer has long released music that should have shed any “frat rap” label, but his latest album should fully sweep that rep away for good. He toned down on any debauchery here and delved deep on the coming of age album, rhyming about “Self-Care” with XXL Freshman J.I.D and Dev Hynes, and reflecting on the course of his career on “2009.” Perhaps later down the line on a song called “2029,” he’ll look back at this album as a strong turning point not just for him as an artist but as a man.

YG, Stay Dangerous

YG is one of the West Coast’s truest representative of its gangster rap roots, and he showed why on Stay Dangerous, a characteristically gruff sonic stroll through the streets of LA. The 28-year-old LA artist is a chief representation of the adage that artists should simply stick to their guns — and in YG’s case, it’s a bit literal. Just take “Handgun,” his catchy collaboration with ASAP Rocky, “Too Brazy” with Mozzy, “666” with NBA Youngboy, or the bluntly-titled “Suu Whoop.” On each track, he’s unabashedly banging over minimalist synth melodies and trunk-rattling 808s.

The album has it’s flossy moments like “Big Bank” and “Too Cocky,” but it’s bedrocked in an unabashedly raw ethos defined by lines like “Pops told me to change up / But if I change up, they’ll say that I changed up” on album opener “10 Times.” He lets us know what it is from the gate, then proceeds to recapture his magic with DJ Mustard and show that he’s undoubtedly the Snoop to Mustard’s Dre. It’s nothin’ but a YG thing.